Ulster Hall welcomes Beth Hart

Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Beth Hart, who is set to release her brand new studio album War In My Mind in September, will be heading out on tour in support of the new album early next year.

The tour will start in Dublin at Vicar Street on January 31 and will then travel to Ulster Hall in Belfast on February 2.

Beth Hart is as real as it gets. In a music industry full of glossy production and airbrushed photoshoots, this is one artist who throws down her cards, shares her darkest secrets and invites you to join her for the ride.

“More than any record I’ve ever made, I’m more open to being myself on these songs,” Beth explained.

“I’ve come a long way with healing, and I’m comfortable with my darknesses, weirdnesses and things that I’m ashamed of – as well as all the things that make me feel good.”

Tickets for the Belfast show are on sale now from the Ulster Hall Box Office on (028) 9033 4455, online at www.ulsterhall.co.uk, and all Ticketmaster outlets.