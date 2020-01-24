Ulster Orchestra brings Mendelssohn in Italy to Belfast

The Ulster Orchestra brings Mendelssohn to Belfast for their next concert at the Ulster Hall on January 31.

Gemma New, Principal Guest Conductor of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, will conduct a concert packed full of melodic sparkle and loaded with enough rhythm to help you dance your way through the end of the winter months,

The evening begins with Stravinsky’s Danses concertantes, while Adam Walker, Principal Flute of the London Symphony Orchestra is the perfect agile and elegant soloist for Ibert’s Concerto for Flute. Aaron Jay Kernis’s Musica Celestis is shimmering, hymn-like and utterly tranquil and Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony is a musical postcard from the happy, buoyant composer as he travelled in the Mediterranean.