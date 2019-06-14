Unique opportunity to see Salvador Dali works

The biggest collection of Salvador Dali works ever seen in Northern Ireland will go on display in Co Down tomorrow.

Fourteen pieces from the Dali Universe in Switzerland – one of the largest private collections of Dalí artworks in the world – will lead the Art in the Garden exhibition at the Culloden Estate and Spa.

Uovo blu con 7 oche by Peppe Perone - a fibreglass, sand and steel sculpture - will feature at Art in the Garden, in conjunction with Gormleys Fine Art.

Thousands of art fans are expected to attend the exhibition, which is being organised in conjunction with Gormleys Fine Art.

The exhibition contains more than 140 sculptures, some of which are valued up to €500,000, as well as 40 paintings, drawings and original screenprints by world-renowned names and top Irish artists.

The sculptures will be exhibited both in the grounds of the 12-acre estate and in the hotel until the end of June.

The outdoor sculptures will include Dance of Time III and Lady Godiva by the legendary Spanish surrealist.

Un carro con viaggiatori, a bronze sculpture by Paolo Staccioli, will feature at Art in the Garden from June 15 - 30.

Less well known than his painting, Salvador Dali’s sculpture is equally mind boggling, and includes three dimensional versions of his famous melting clocks.

Twelve further works by Dali will be displayed inside the hotel, where other highlights will include rooms devoted to Andy Warhol and street artist Banksy, as well as a Modern Masters Collection in the Ailsa Suite featuring Picasso, Miro and Lucien Freud.

Work by Northern Ireland’s own surrealist sculptor, FE McWilliam, a native of Banbridge who passed away in 1992, is also included in the exhibition.

“We are delighted to be showing so many Dalis for the first time in Northern Ireland alongside works by our leading Irish artists and all enhanced by the beautiful surrounding of the Culloden Estate,” said Oliver Gormley, owner of Gormleys Fine Art.

Soul Sisters by Bob Quinn - a bronze on granite sculpture - will feature at Art in the Garden at the Culloden Estate and Spa.

The exhibition runs from June 15 - 30, 11am to 7pm, with guided tours around the installations daily at 2pm, 4pm and 6pm.

For more information call the Culloden Estate and Spa on 028 9042 1066.