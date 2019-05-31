A spectacular Tattoo concert guaranteed to raise the roof this summer will celebrate the 400th anniversary of the internationally renowned City Walls in Londonderry.

The Walled City Tattoo returns with another spell-binding mix of top class talent gracing the stage at the Millennium Forum on Saturday, August 3.

A cast of 200 musicians, dancers, actors and performers will tell the unique story of the historic City Walls.

Established as part of the UK City of Culture 2013 celebrations, this year’s Tattoo features another impressive blend of cultural traditions that will be showcased at 3pm matinee and 8pm evening performances for one day only.

The Tattoo showcases numerous regional and national champions in choreographed Irish and Highland dancing, brass, flute, pipes and drums together with powerful vignettes featuring professional actors and singers, all guaranteed to mesmerise audiences.

Special guests lined up include the city’s award winning BBC Junior Choir of the Year, Ebrington PS, who will be opening and closing the event, together with Tattoo favourites Team Sollus, Strabane Brass Band, William King Memorial Flute Band, Pipes & Drums, acclaimed vocalist Orla Mullan and much more.