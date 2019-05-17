Zutons added to Open House Festival line-up

Legendary Liverpool band The Zutons will play an outdoor concert at Bangor seafront on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26, as part of this year’s Open House Festival Bangor.

The show will celebrate the 15th anniversary of their seminal album, Who Killed The Zutons. Released in 2004, it spawned the hit singles Pressure Point, Remember Me and You Will You Won’t, and sold over 600,000 copies in the UK alone.

“We’re delighted to add The Zutons to our Bank Holiday weekend line-up, which starts on Thursday 22 with The Staves, followed by Villagers on Friday 24 and The Specials on Sunday 25,” said Open House Director, Kieran Gilmore. Tickets for The Zutons cost £29.50 including all booking fees and charges, and are available from www.openhousefestival.com.