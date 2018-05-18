Famous jewellery designer Kiki McDonough set for Belfast launch

Kiki McDonough is the renowned jewellery designer famed for her use of coloured gemstones, and counts Kate Middleton as a major fan.

Based in London, she counts the Duchess of Cambridge amongst her many legions of devoted followers. Kate Middleton regularly wears Kiki McDonough jewellery, having been pictured wearing at least 12 pairs of earrings from the company - and even has one pair in three different colours.

Kiki is set to launch her first line with Lunn’s in Belfast at the start of June, marking the brand’s first concession in Northern Ireland.

How would you describe your personal style?

Simple and relaxed but smart. I wear dresses for work, which I love because they are so easy. At the weekend I wear jeans or trousers depending on what I am doing.

How often do you tend to go shopping and how much would you tend to spend on clothes (on average) per month?

Because I am so busy I shop a lot on Net A Porter. I tend to buy things when I need them for a specific event. I buy quality things that last and I like clothes that are not necessarily either in or out of fashion, a bit like my jewellery - classic with a modern twist.

Where do you tend to buy your clothes - do you prefer to shop in high-street, designer, or independent shops?

I shop a lot online. I like Joseph, Massimo Dutti and Prada if I feel like treating myself!

How long do you spend on average getting ready every morning, and how does this change for an evening look?

I love my sleep so I am always in a hurry in the morning. I give myself 45 minutes to get up and get out the door.

What is your beauty routine in morning and night?

I really like my face being clean - I don’t wear a lot of make-up. I use cleanser in the morning and evening and I use a moisturiser with sun screen every day. I can’t think why as there never seems to be any sun!

How often do you buy new beauty products and makeup items?

Only when I run out of the trusted things I use every day.

Would you ever leave the house completely makeup-free?

When I go swimming (which I do twice a week) or perhaps to pilates, but otherwise absolutely not!

How would you describe your approach to fashion and beauty?

I really enjoy looking good so I always make the best of myself without spending hours in front of the mirror.

What is one beauty item you cannot live without?

Anne French deep cleanser which I have used since I was 19. It is so inexpensive and it is the best one I have ever found.

Do you have a style icon?

I don’t really have a style icon because I believe we are all individuals. Although I love Audrey Hepburn, she did have an incredible dress designer!

If you had to give one piece of fashion or beauty advice you swear by, what would it be?

Don’t wear things just because they are in fashion. Wear things that suit you and make you feel confident.