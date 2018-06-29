Festival to celebrate art of crafts

Spinning Yarns Festival, celebrating all things associated with crafts, wool and linen, will take place at Antrim Castle Gardens, September 1-2.

Spinning Yarns will feature a market place with a wide range of traders, both local and from further afield, an afternoon tea fashion tent, craft and gift stalls, displays, workshops and demonstrations as well as a range of artisan food and drink and children’s entertainment.

This two-day line-up will showcase the colour, creativity and crafts associated with homespun materials with appearances from chef Paula McIntyre and Angeline Murphy, contestant on the BBC Great British Sewing Bee 2016.

Paula, a renowned chef, author and broadcaster, will be demonstrating recipes while Angeline, an Irish sewing fashion designer, tutor and blogger, will share her experience of the Sewing Bee and display some of her stunning designs.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Paul Michael, said at the festival launch: “Given our borough has a rich textile heritage, it is fantastic that we are going to host our first celebration of textile craft here along the banks of the Sixmilewater, which served our linen industry so well in years gone by. The award-winning Antrim Castle Gardens is the perfect venue to deliver this two-day festival.”

lFor more information visit spinningyarnsfestival.com.