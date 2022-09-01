Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Courtney Cox and Johnny McDaid ahead of Snow Patrol's gig at Ward Park PIC: Courtney Cox/Instagram

Co Down indie rockers Snow Patrol spectacularly wowed Ward Park in Bangor with an acoustic seafront gig on Wednesday night attended by a burgeoning crowd of hugely appreciative fans.

The band had previously played to mass audiences in the same location three timmes during the past 15 years.

It was first announced last month that Snow Patrol would play the special gig in Bangor to celebrate its lead singer Gary Lightbody, a huge patron of the local music scene here in Northern Ireland, being awarded the freedom of the borough.

Courteney (58), who looks as glowingly youthful as someone half her age (did Friends really end that long ago?) is know for travelling with partner Johnny (46) as he performs in different countries.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was joined by Courteney in London as Snow Patrol embarked on their UK tour back in 2021.