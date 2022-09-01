Friends’ star Courtney Cox spotted in Bangor after Snow Patrol gig
Partner of Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid visited Bangor Marina on August 31 and was videoed waving at fans
Co Down indie rockers Snow Patrol spectacularly wowed Ward Park in Bangor with an acoustic seafront gig on Wednesday night attended by a burgeoning crowd of hugely appreciative fans.
The band had previously played to mass audiences in the same location three timmes during the past 15 years.
It was first announced last month that Snow Patrol would play the special gig in Bangor to celebrate its lead singer Gary Lightbody, a huge patron of the local music scene here in Northern Ireland, being awarded the freedom of the borough.
Courteney (58), who looks as glowingly youthful as someone half her age (did Friends really end that long ago?) is know for travelling with partner Johnny (46) as he performs in different countries.
He was joined by Courteney in London as Snow Patrol embarked on their UK tour back in 2021.
In 2019, the Scream actress, who was formely married to fellow actor David Arquette with whom she shares daughter Coco (18), said she was ‘living her best life’ when she paid a visit to Northern Ireland for one of the band’s previous performances at Ward Park.