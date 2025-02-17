Is Gladiator on Netflix? How to stream iconic Oscar winning film in the UK
- Ridley Scott’s Academy Award winning film Gladiator has been added to Netflix.
- It comes months after its highly anticipated sequel hit cinemas.
- The iconic historical epic is back on Netflix UK.
Netflix has added the beloved Oscar winning film Gladiator for UK viewers to watch. The classic historical epic is now available to stream on the service.
Russell Crowe won Best Actor at the Academy Awards for his role in the 2000 movie. Ridley Scott returned to the series for a long-awaited sequel last year.
If you are hankering to watch Gladiator - here’s all you need to know. As Netflix confirms the date of UK price rises.
Is Gladiator on Netflix?
The original 2000 film is back on Netflix for UK viewers - the streamer announced yesterday (February 16). It is just the classic Oscar winning movie, starring Russell Crowe, and not its 2024 sequel (Gladiator II) - which is available to purchase digitally elsewhere.
What is Gladiator about?
The synopsis on Netflix reads: “Heroic Roman general Maximus wages a brutal battle for vengeance after his family is murdered and his life destroyed by the emperor's jealous son.” It featured a cast including Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed, Derek Jacobi, Djimon Hounsou, and Richard Harris.
Originally released in 2000, at the start of the millennium, it went on to win big at the next Academy Awards. It took home five gongs including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe.
How to watch it on Netflix UK?
If you are subscribed to Netflix, all you need to do is to search for the film on your app. It will bring up the movie and after hitting play, you can watch Gladiator.
