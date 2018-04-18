Hilden Brewery to host spring craft fair in support of Cash for Kids charity

Lisburn-based Hilden Brewery is inviting people of all ages to its Spring Fair, which will take place on Sunday, April 29 in support of local charity Cash for Kids.

The brewery’s famous tipi tents and courtyard will host a wide range of crafters and makers showcasing beautiful handcrafted ceramics, candles, jewellery, food, natural cosmetics and much more.

The family-friendly event (12pm - 5pm) will also include face painting, balloon modelling, garden games and kids’ crafts to keep little ones entertained in a safe environment.

Hilden Brewing Company’s award-winning ales will be available in the outdoor bar and hot food stands will be trading throughout the day. The Tap Room restaurant will also be serving a delicious lunch menu.

Tickets priced £2 per adult and £1 per child (under 4’s go free) are available from www.cashforkidsgive.co.uk/donate/one-off/hilden-spring-fair

All admission fees will be donated to Cash for Kids to help fund its work supporting vulnerable children across Northern Ireland.

Hilden’s festive fair, held in November, raised more than £1,900 for the same charity.