Huge draw: Dippy the dinosaur pulling in the crowds

Dippy the dinosaur has attracted more than 100,000 people to the Ulster Museum in Belfast in just over 10 weeks, according to National Museums NI’s latest footfall figures.
Dippy – the Natural History Museum’s iconic 26-metre-long diplodocus cast – has proven popular with people of all ages since the free exhibition opened at the end of September.
The Dippy on Tour: A Natural History Adventure exhibition will end on January 6 when Dippy sets off on the next leg of his UK tour.
