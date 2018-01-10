Jake O’Kane looks back at 2017

Jake O’Kane, Northern Ireland’s top comic and star of the BBC panel show The Blame Game, is back with a brand new show entitled Still Sittin’ on the Fence. In his traditional end-of-year review show, Jake will be casting a satirical eye over the preceding twelve months, combining stories and pictures from local newspapers with the madness of the internet to debunk the great, the not so great, and himself. From Jake feeding his voter registration card to a goat, Martina Anderson having a fit at the European Assembly, or the never-ending RHI scandal, Jake mixes hard news with harder comedy to guarantee a night to remember. Still Sittin’ on the Fence comes on the back of three years of completely sold-out tours for Jake, with his shows now an annual must-see and a traditional night out for comedy fans. Once again, the hugely talented Terry McHugh, one of Northern Ireland’s brightest emerging comedy talents, will be performing alongside Jake.

Jake will perform at the Waterfront Hall, January 9-13; Millennium Forum, Londonderry, January 19; Braid Arts Centre, Ballymena, January 25; Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, January 26; Great Hall, Downpatrick, January 27; Market Place Theatre, Armagh, February 3; Riverside Theatre, Coleraine, February 10.