Make magical memories at Dalriada

Get ready to make magical memories with the family on Saturday July 13 and Sunday July 14 as Northern Ireland’s biggest family festival weekend the Dalriada Festival 2019 makes a huge return.

Located at the historic Glenarm Castle, and supported by Mid & East Antrim Borough Council in association with Tower Centre, this year’s programme will not disappoint.

Featuring live music from top, well known international artists from the 90s to the present day, local artists, fine food and drink, and a wide range of activities for kids, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Over the two days you’ll be able to watch top class performers, featuring nostalgic 90s and present day acts, including: Peter Andre, Fleur East, Samantha Harvey, Atomic Kitten, D:Ream, East 17, Republica, Phats & Small – to name but a few. There will also be a fantastic mix of local singers and bands. Kids will love Paw Patrol with children’s TV stars Chase & Marshall, Sam & Mark from CBBC’s Big Friday Wind Up, and the nation’s favourite little green Tractor Ted will bring a real life farm courtesy of the Official Tractor Ted team. There will also be plenty of tasty treats and even more activities to keep everyone entertained.

Nigel Campbell, Festival Director, commented: “We are delighted to be back with the Dalriada Festival 2019. Every year we aim to create a festival with families in mind. The beautiful Glenarm Estate and castle is a fantastic backdrop for our amazing festival programme. Families are guaranteed to make magical memories with us this summer.”

For more information about the festival and to book tickets, visit www.dalriadafestival.co.uk.