Michael Parkinson to visit Belfast for launch of new book about George Best

Legendary TV chat show host Michael Parkinson will visit Belfast this Sunday for an exclusive event to celebrate the launch of his new book, ‘George Best, A Memoir’.

Hosted by Eason, Northern Ireland’s leading books and stationery retailer, the event will take place at Titanic Hotel.

‘Parky’ will regale football fans with excerpts from his new book and share anecdotes about his friend, Manchester United and Northern Ireland football icon George Best.

Drawing on classic clips from the Parkinson archive and recalling his numerous encounters with the famous footballer, both professionally and personally, the event will provide a fresh insight into George Best’s life, offering guests a chance to hear some of Michael Parkinson’s cherished memories of their special friendship.

Speaking about the event, Brendan Corbett, group head of marketing at Eason, said: “We’re very excited to host such an iconic personality as Michael Parkinson and we are really looking forward to the special insight he will be able to provide event attendees on the life of Northern Ireland legend George Best.

“Eason are truly invested in giving writers from every genre the platform to share their art and personal experiences with audiences and this is event is one not to miss.”

The event will take place in Titanic Hotel on Sunday, November 25 at 7pm. Doors open at 6:30pm.

Tickets priced £14.50, which includes entry to the event and a signed copy of ‘George Best, A Memoir’, are available online at www.easons.com/eason-events/michael-parkinson-on-george-best