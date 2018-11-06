80s pop icons A-Ha announce Belfast date for next year

Legendary 80s pop icons A-Ha are bringing their Hunting High and Low Tour to Belfast’s SSE Arena on October 30, 2019 and tickets are on sale from November 9 from the Box Office and Ticketmaster outlets.

In 2018, their the MTV Unplugged tour proved that their songs could be given new settings and remain as alive and as impactful as ever. Now, pushing even further, they are announcing that their October and November 2019 tour will be different from anything they have previously undertaken.

Magne Furuholmen, Morten Harket and Pål Waaktaar-Savoy will be performing in An Evening With format, with an interval. For the first half of the concert, they will play new and old, familiar and less-familiar songs. Then, after returning to the stage, they will play the ten songs of their 1985 debut album Hunting High And Low in the running order of the original release.