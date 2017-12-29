A musical new year at Armagh’s Market Place

The Market Place Theatre in Armagh is keeping the excitement going into the new year with a range of fabulous entertainment throughout January.

Twenty-five years after the smash success of duo Frances Black and Kieran Goss, details have been announced of a nationwide reunion tour, coming to the Market Place on Friday January 12.

On Saturday January 13, ‘The Rock ’N ’Roll Years and Dance Hall Days’ show is back featuring George Jones, Clubsound and four wonderful singers. The show will transport you back to the nostalgic days and incredible music and artists of the 1950s and 60s, with over 40 classic songs.

Local singer/songwriter Janet Dowd returns to the Market Place on Friday January 19, following the success of her latest release ‘Home’. All three of her albums to date have taken the Number 1 spot in Irish Music Magazine’s Top 10 Folk Albums and the track ‘John Condon’ was named Song Of The Year on BBC Radio. Over the years Janet has shared the stage with legends such as Ric Sanders and Chris Leslie. as well as Tom Leary.

Janet will be joined by her band for an evening of folk ballads and foot-stomping tunes.

Details for all these events and more can be found online at www.marketplacearmagh.com. You can also call the box office for tickets on 02837 521 821.