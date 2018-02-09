A night with Andy Summers

Multi-Grammy Award winner and former The Police guitarist Andy Summers is bringing his world tour to Northern Ireland with a date announced for Belfast’s Ulster Hall on May 18.

The English musician is currently bringing his one man show to a host of countries across the globe, in celebration of the release of his new solo album, Triboluminescence, this May.

He will perform new music and songs from his illustrious career against the backdrop of a multimedia show featuring exotic and surreal photographic sequences from his 2018 book, The Bones of Chuang Tzu. The very special show will feature intimate conversation, the telling of dark comic stories, alongside a Q&A and a few surprises. Summers rose to fame in the late 1970s and early 1980s as the guitarist of the legendary award-winning, multi-million-selling rock band The Police,

After The Police’s dramatic exit from the stage at the height of their fame, he embarked on a prolific solo career, including over a dozen solo albums.

Tickets are on sale now from Ulster Hall Box Office on (028) 9033 4455, online at www.ulsterhall.co.uk, and from Ticketmaster outlets.