An evening with uncle Hugo

The one and only Hugo Duncan has two great Country Shows lined up for Christmas and the New Year.

The first is on Saturday December 29 at Lagan Valley Island in Lisburn where fans can enjoy a night of Classic Country music hosted by the Radio Ulster favourite.

Fans are promised a sparkling night of great country tunes featuring Susan McCann, the country legend Brian Coll, Crawford Bell and Kenny Archer.

Next year Hugo and Friends will take to the stage at The Grand Opera House, Belfast on Monday February 18. Again a host of Irish Country Music favourites join Hugo Duncan for a wonderful night of Country Music. His guests on the night include Philomena Begley, Robert Mizzell. Gerry Guthrie, Barry Kirwan, Owen Mac, and Olivia Douglas. A specially augmented Country Harmony will also provide the musical accompaniment for the memorable night.

Tickets for the two shows are on sale now from theatre box offices and online at www.laganvalleyisland.co.uk and www.goh.co.uk.