Atlantic Sessions announces 10th anniversary celebrations

Following the sell-out success of Atlantic Sessions last year and its 2017 NI Tourism Award for most Innovative Event, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will be bringing Atlantic Sessions back to the Causeway Coast from November 15 to 18.

Over 50 of Northern Ireland’s finest musicians will perform live in over 25 venues across the four days, including coffee shops, hotels, restaurants, music venues and bars. Each artist will play their own music for one hour, and this will form a music trail across the resorts of Portstewart and Portrush.

In 2017, audiences travelled from right across the UK, Ireland, and further afield to hear musicians and venues were packed to the rafters, in spite it being off-season.

For the first time the festival was attended by national and international media, plus received coverage from BBC Radio One’s Phil Taggart who headlined the weekend programme.

The festival has a significant role to play in developing tourism, appreciating the ongoing success stories which make us proud of our music scene and showcasing the Causeway Coast internationally. Visitors will have an opportunity to see high profile artists in an intimate setting, with the stunning Atlantic as a backdrop.

Now celebrating its 10th anniversary and firmly established in the music calendar, Atlantic Sessions is this year working in partnership with Bushmills Irish Whiskey and Tourism Ireland. Live music ranges from traditional, bluegrass and americana to electronic, indie and acoustic singer-songwriters.

It offers a platform for emerging talent as well as established artists from across Northern Ireland an opportunity to bring their music beyond urban hubs.

The Atlantic Sessions Early Bird Festival Pass is now on sale from www.atlanticsessions.com

The full line-up of events will be announced in August 2018.

For visitor information and where to stay, check out visitcausewaycoastandglens.com