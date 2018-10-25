Bagatelle celebrate 40th anniversary

Bagatelle are celebrating 40 years in music with an extensive tour across Northern Ireland.

The band started in 1978 and over those 40 years they’ve had several No 1 singles with iconic songs like Summer In Dublin, Second Violin, Trump Card, and many more.

The tour will kick off at the Burnavon Theatre in Cookstown on November 16, before travelling to venues across the country, including Seagoe Hotel Portadown on December 26, Braid Arts Theatre Ballymena on January 4, Market Place Theatre Armagh on January 5 and Riverside Theatre Coleraine on March 1.