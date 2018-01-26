Belsonic 2018: Exciting special guests confirmed for Liam Gallagher gig

One of the UK’s leading songwriters and former frontman of The Verve, Richard Ashcroft has been announced as a Special Guest at Belsonic 2018 alongside Liam Gallagher.

Ashcroft will take to the stage alongside Liam Gallagher and Louis Berry at Ormeau Park, Belfast on June 16.

Following the split of his band, The Verve, Ashcroft launched his solo career with his critically acclaimed UK number one record ‘Alone With Everybody’ in 2000, ‘Human Conditions in 2002, ‘Keys to the world’ in 2006 and his most recent forth solo studio album ‘These People’ in May 2016.

Meanwhile Liverpool’s rising star Louis Berry will bring his unique style of rock n roll tracks to Belfast. His song “Restless” blew up last year, while his debut track “.45” was named Radio 1’s Hottest Record in the World.

Tickets are priced at £40+ booking fee, and are on sale now from Ticketmaster outlets and ticketmaster.ie.