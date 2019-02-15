Biggest NI show to date for Coronas as they get set for CHSq

The Coronas will be returning to Belfast this summer for their biggest NI headline show yet at Custom House Square (CHSQ) on Friday August 23.

They will be joined on the night by very special guests Tom Odell and Roe.

“We’re so excited to be playing our biggest ever Belfast show this summer in Custom House Square,” said the band. “We’ve had some amazing shows in Belfast over the past few years, from our first ever show there in Auntie Annie’s to some magical Christmas gigs in the Ulster Hall. This time round though, we want to top all those and we promise to put on our biggest and best show possible. We’re also delighted to announce that we have the amazingly talented Tom Odell as our very special guest on the night, with the fantastic Roe opening up the night too.”