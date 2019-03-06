Biggest-selling UK debut act of 2018 Anne Marie is coming to Northern Ireland

Last year’s biggest-selling UK debut act of the year, Anne-Marie, will play her biggest Belfast show to date at Custom House Square (CHSQ) on Sunday, August 18.

A hugely triumphant year for the Essex-born star, Anne-Marie released her UK top three debut album ‘Speak Your Mind’ in April.

Now certified gold in the UK, the album has sold over 130,000 copies in her home market and has spawned a swarm of hit singles including her Ed Sheeran co-write and top three hit ‘2002’ and the five million-selling ‘FRIENDS’ with Marshmello, which hit number two on the USA’s Top 40 radio chart, as well as achieving 36 number one positions on iTunes across the globe.

Tickets priced £30 plus booking fee, go on sale this Friday (March 8) at 9am from Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.ie