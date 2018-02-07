Biggest Weekend music festival set for Belfast

BBC Music’s The Biggest Weekend is four-day festival taking place on the late May bank holiday weekend (May 25-28) over four sites in four nations, with performances from the biggest and best-loved names in music celebrating the incredible breadth and diversity of live music on the channel.

The line-up, which includes Beck, Courtney Barnett, Manic Street Preachers, Goldie (Live), Orbital, Breeders, Franz Ferdinand, First Aid Kit, Ash, Young Fathers, Public Service Broadcasting and Little Dragon - with more to be announced - will be at Belfast’s Titanic Slipways on May 25 and 26. The festival will also travel to Coventry, Perth and Swansea with coverage on BBC One, BBC Two and BBS Four plus radio, online and mobile across the entire weekend.

The scale of coverage will replicate that of Glastonbury festival on the BBC, allowing audiences at home to enjoy all of their favourite acts as well as discover brand new music.

With over 175,000 tickets available to the public, The Biggest Weekend will be the BBC’s biggest ever celebration of music across TV, radio, online and mobile.

Lauren Laverne from 6 Music said, “The incredible line-up coming to Titanic Slipways in Belfast really captures 6 Music’s alternative spirit – from newer artists creating huge excitement to some big names that deliver brilliant live shows every time.”

Rhys Hughes, head of live events and popular music at the BBC, says: “The Biggest Weekend is going to be the music highlight on the BBC this year and we will be providing audiences with a fantastic weekend of coverage, whether you are at one of the festivals, watching from home or on the move, you won’t be able to miss it! It is the biggest event that BBC Music will have ever organised and we are offering music lovers a huge and diverse line-up with the hottest names from both the UK and around the world.”

Tickets for The Biggest Weekend go on sale on Monday February 12, priced at £18 plus £4.50 booking fee. The booking process will be handled by Ticketmaster - the only official ticketing agent for The Biggest Weekend.

For more information about tickets visit www.bbc.co.uk/biggestweekend.