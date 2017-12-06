Billy Ocean returns to Belfast

Legendary artist Billy Ocean has announced his return to Belfast when he will play at the Waterfront Hall on Thursday October 11. 2018.

Billy Ocean has sold over 30 million records in his lifetime to date. He has collected a pile of Gold and Platinum records across the world and hit the number one spot worldwide in the pop charts including the USA, Australia, Germany, Holland, and the UK.

Billy has achieved extraordinary success as both an artist and a songwriter. Born in Trinidad, Billy settled in London’s East End when just seven years old. The calypso crazy kid soon got turned on to soul singers like Otis Redding and Sam Cooke, as well as pop groups like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, leading him to spend much of his study time in the music room.

He got his first break when he signed to GTO records, for whom his second single was the Motown-ish Love Really Hurts Without You, which reached No. 2 in the UK charts and No. 12 in the US. Two top twenty singles followed; Love on Delivery and Stop Me, then Red Light Spells Danger became a smash in both the UK and the US.

Billy changed record labels and his move to Jive Records provided instant success, with the million selling American number one single Caribbean Queen (for which Billy won a Grammy for best R&B Vocal), followed by Loverboy, and Suddenly, which became the first of Billy’s killer ballads. The Album from which these singles came from spent a year in the US Charts selling double platinum (triple in Canada).

Billy also performed on the American half of Live Aid, making 1985 a truly incredible year for him. More Hits were to follow with the now classic Get Outta My Dreams; Get Into My Car, giving Billy yet another US No. 1 hit.

Billy proved himself to be one of the most hardworking artists on the live stage, touring the world to ever-growing enthusiastic audiences. After huge worldwide successes and years of touring, Billy decided to take a break to spend some well- earned time at home with his family.

This year was another fantastic year for Billy releasing his “Here You Are” album and playing shows in Dubai, USA, Canada, Spain, Mozambique, Denmark, Holland, Belgium, Germany and even Luxumbourg. Billy has also started work on his next album to be released in 2018.

Tickets priced £28.50 - £46.00 go on sale on Friday December 8 at 10am through www.ticketmaster.ie, Ticketmaster outlets, or through the Waterfront Hall Box Office on 9033 4455 or online at www.waterfront.co.uk.