Boomtown Rats to headline Holywood festival

Legendary Irish rockers the Boomtown Rats are to headline Harmony Live 2018 in Holywood this June.

The three-day event, which is set to pack out the Co Down town, will run from June 1-3 at the festival marquee in the Holywood Rugby Club grounds.

The forthcoming Harmony concert follows the Boomtown Rats’ performance in Belfast last year.

Fans can expect hits such as Rat Trap, I Don’t Like Mondays and Looking After Number 1 to blast out from the marquee.

The Rats will join a host of other top performers at the festival including Hothouse Flowers, Duke Special, Alabama 3 and Gareth Dunlop.

Ahead of the event Sir Bob Geldof said: “Is there anywhere in the world better to play rock ‘n roll? Is there any crowd more up for it? Are there any people who seem to need it, consume it, rage and rave for it more than that lot up in Northern Ireland? Not in The Rats’ long experience. The best place to play in. The best crowd to play for. Can’t wait.”

Previously known as the Holywood Harmony Festival, Harmony Live will see a string of musical acts take to the stage at the main marquee as well as events across several venues in the town.

Last year the festival welcomed over 15,000 people and organisers are expecting to top that figure this year.

Festival director Mari Jackson said: “Harmony Live 2018 is set to be bigger, better and more fun with music that will reverberate across the county.

“We’re delighted to welcome The Boomtown Rats to Holywood and we know that fans will be eagerly anticipating their June appearance.”

Mari said Harmony Live is more than just a music event: “It’s a weekend that welcomes involvement from throughout the community, putting Holywood firmly on the map as an exciting music and tourist destination.”

Tickets for the Boomtown Rats are £33.50 and available from www.wegottickets.com plus Garry’s Barber Shop and Homebird in Holywood. Connect with the festival on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.