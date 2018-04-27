Brand New Friend confirmed to support Snow Patrol

Fresh from a UK tour with Pretty Vicious and Irish dates with Feeder, Northern Ireland indie act Brand New Friend have been confirmed to support rockers Snow Patrol at the Millennium Forum, Londonderry on May 11.

The band, who have just released a new single and album entitled Seatbelts for Aeroplanes have been decribed as one of the most exciting new acts on the Belfast scene and have already had extensive air play on BBC Radio 1 and 6Music.

Led by brother/sister vocalists Taylor and Lauren Johnson will play their own headline gig at Belfast’s Black Box tomorrow (April 28) and have also confirmed that they will play support for Kodaline at Belfast’s Custom House Square on August 23.

Seatbelts for Aeroplanes is the second single from the album to be released, following the track Girl which was given the thumbs up from Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac.

“Seatbelts For Aeroplanes is a song about two people desperately trying to keep a relationship alive,” explains vocalist and frontman Taylor. “The opening line comes from an off the cuff remark my little brother made on a flight home from Newcastle. He turned to me and asked “What’s the point of having a seatbelt on an aeroplane? It’s hardly going to save anyone’s life if we fall out of the sky”. I just thought ‘I’m having that!’. It became the central metaphor for the whole song. I was going through a bad break-up at the time and I remember thinking that even if I can’t be with that person forever, I’d love to at least be a happy memory for them one day.”

The band began when frontman Taylor Johnson received his first guitar after doing well in his GCSEs and started playing and writing with sister Lauren. After releasing an EP, American Wives, they hooked up with Aaron Milligan on bass and Luke Harris on drums and developed a fuller, punchier sound which added more energy and rock appeal to the gigs they had been playing. Completing their first Irish tour in January 2017, Brand New Friend followed on with shows on the BBC Introducing Stage at Hull, festivals and support slots with local bands. In the meantime BBC Radio Ulster and Radio 1 were taking note and giving support and the new year kicked off with a sold out show at the Duke of York in Belfast.

Visit https://brandnewfriend.lnk.to/seatbeltsforaeroplanes.