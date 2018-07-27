Caribbean heat wave set to hit the Cathedral Quarter

Belfast’s Caribbean Community are planning a party in the city’s Cathedral Quarter.

Hosted by Destination CQ BID, the African and Caribbean Support Organisation NI (ACSONI) and Belfast City Council, the first ever Caribbean Social takes place on Sunday August 19 and features food and entertainment fresh from Barbados and beyond.

There will be cool musical vibes courtesy of steel drum maestros and Notting Hill Carnival legends Tropical Heatwave, as well as a family-friendly afternoon of reggae, dance, DJs, Young at Art children’s workshops, Rainbow Storytelling and more. There will also be a range of Caribbean street food stalls to provide you with a Sunday lunch with a difference.

Best of all, the Caribbean Social is absolutely free.

Joseph Ricketts of ACSONI said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to throw this celebration for all the city. There is a vibrant Afro-Caribbean community here, and we are really looking forward to showing Belfast some of the sights, flavours and sounds of the Caribbean. As the cultural hub of the city, the Cathedral Quarter is the perfect space for a Caribbean Social, now all we need is the sunshine.”

Gareth Neill, manager of Destination CQ BID, said: “We are really excited to support ACSONI and partners in bringing this event into the city centre. We look forward to offering an alternative and vibrant Sunday activity for residents and visitors.”

The Caribbean Social is part of Belfast Music Summer Season, which ranges from acoustic picnics and music tours, to morning raves, busking competitions and even opera. The programme has something for everyone, catering for all ages and musical tastes.

For more details on the first Caribbean Social visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/belfastmusic.