Charlie Landsborough takes to the road again

Country music legend Charlie Landsborough is hitting the road once again in the new year, and will be taking to the stage of the Grand Opera House in Belfast for two nights on January 16 and 17, as well as the Millennium Forum in Londonderry on January 15, and the Market Place Theatre in Armagh on January 19.

Charlie is generally recognised and categorised as a country singer, however, as his fans will tell you, country music is only one part of his live shows and music catalogue.

Born in Wrexham, Wales, he was the youngest of 11 children and soon after he was born, his mother moved the family back to Birkenhead after World War II bombing raids.

He left school early and worked intermittently as an apprentice telephone engineer, on the railways, and in the flour mills before joining the army. He left after four years, in the early 1960s, and joined a group, The Chicago Sect, in Dortmund, Germany. Returning to England, he married, played in local bands, and worked in a variety of jobs before becoming a teacher at Portland Combined School on Laird street, Birkenhead.

While working as a teacher, he wrote songs and continued to perform on a semi-professional basis, with limited success. However, in 1994 his song ‘What Colour is the Wind’, which tells the story of a young blind child’s attempts to envision the world, began to be played in Ireland after a TV appearance on RTÉ’s Kenny Live Show. The song was used as the title track of Landsborough’s first album and became the number one hit that knocked Garth Brooks off the top of the Irish chart,

Following the release of his first album. Charlie went on to amass award after award, including the Great British Country Music Award for best British male vocalist, and best British album.

In 2011 he became the 25th inductee into the British Country Music Hall of Fame, and in 2016 he released a live album with the Liverpool Philharmonic.

At the age of 76, Charlie is showing no signs of slowing down and fans will be delighted to see him performing in Northern Ireland once again.

Join the talented Charlie Landsborough for a memorable evening of beautiful ballads, folk, blues, and country.

Tickets for the shows are on sale from respective theatre box offices.