Chart-toppers set for Holywood festival

Global alternative act Toploader will join fellow rockers the Boomtown Rats and Britpop act Reef at the Harmony Live Festival in Holywood on June 1.

Toploader are most recognised for their cover of King Harvest’s US hit Dancing in the Moonlight written by Sherman Kelly, which became a global hit. The indie band’s most recent album Seeing Stars was released last year to critical acclaim.

Toploader’s Joseph Washburn said the band were looking forward to their forthcoming Ulster gig.

“The reception we have had to Seeing Stars has been phenomenal,” he said. “We can’t wait to play in Northern Ireland in June.

“Fans can expect songs new and old, and of course a great time!”

Toploader, Reef and the Boomtown rats join a host of other performers at the three day festival line-up which runs June 1-3 at a marquee in the grounds of the Holywood Rugby Club.

Last year the festival welcomed over 15,000 people and organisers are expecting to top that figure this year having doubled the size of their marquee to accommodate the three main acts.

Festival director Mari Jackson said: “We’re delighted that Toploader are joining Reef and the Boomtown Rats in another great coup for the festival committee and I know everyone who is in the marquee on June 1 will have their hands in the air for this tremendous live band.”

Mari said Harmony Live is more than just a music event: “It’s a weekend that welcomes involvement from throughout the community, putting Holywood firmly on the map as an exciting music and tourist destination.

“We’re delighted to be bringing bigger names year on year to Holywood.”

Tickets for The Boomtown Rats, Reef and Toploader are available from www.wegottickets.com, Garry’s Barber Shop and Homebird in Holywood. Connect with the festival on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.