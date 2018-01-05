Classic rock’n’roll from Clubsound in Armagh

The Rock ’N ’Roll Years and Dance Hall Days retro show is at Armagh’s Market Place Theatre on January 13 featuring George Jones and Clubsound.

The show will transport you back to the nostalgic days and incredible music of the 1950s and 60s, with over 40 classic songs on the setlist. Combining evocative love ballads with the greatest rock’n’roll hit songs of the era, this show will carry the audience back to a time when dance halls were full and the everybody jived and rocked to The Shadows, Neil Sedaka, Dean Martin, Patsy Cline, Elvis and many others.

Tickets priced £20 are available from the the Market Place Theatre box office on 02837 521 821, or online at www.visitarmagh.com/marketplacetheatre.

