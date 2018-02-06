Country music icon announces Belfast and Londonderry concerts

Country music icon Kris Kristofferson makes a hugely welcome return for four solo acoustic shows this June, including two in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland fans will have their chance to see the music legend perform at the Millennum Forum, Londonderry on June 25.

There is also a hudely anticipated Belfast concert at Waterfront, Belfast this June 26.

Three-time Grammy award winner Kris Kristofferson has recorded 30 albums, including three with pals Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings as part of the Highwaymen.

He has spent three decades performing concerts all over the world and achieved remarkable success as a country songwriter at the start of the 1970s. His songs “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” “Sunday Morning Coming Down,” and “For the Good Times,” all chart-topping hits, helped redefine country songwriting. By 1987, it was estimated that more than 450 artists had recorded Kristofferson’s compositions.

In addition to many other awards, Kristofferson is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, winner of the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award from the Songwriter Hall of Fame, and was honored with the American Veteran’s Association’s “Veteran of the Year Award” in 2002.

For Kristofferson’s 70th birthday in 2006, his friends and admirers gifted him with a tribute CD, The Pilgrim: A Celebration of Kris Kristofferson. Stars including Willie Nelson and Russell Crowe recorded 17 of Kristofferson’s compositions for the tribute.

In 2007, Kristofferson was honored with the Johnny Cash Visionary Award from Country Music Television and in 2009 BMI lauded Kristofferson with the Icon Award.

He received the Frances Preston Music Industry Award from the T.J. Martell Foundation in March, 2012.

In 2014, Kristofferson was honoured with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the PEN Song Lyrics of Literary Excellence Award.

Tickets go on sale for both performances at 9am this Friday.

Go to millenniumforum.co.uk or waterfront.co.uk to book online.