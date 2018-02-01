Country music sensation Nathan Carter announces special guests ahead of Belfast show

Singing sensation Nathan Carter is returning to Belfast and Dublin with some very special guests.

Following the huge success of his two sell out Arena Shows last year, Nathan Carter will be returning to Belfast and Dublin this March to play The SSE Arena on Saturday March 24 and the 3Arena on Friday March 23.

Today Nathan also announced that his special guests for these dates will be Jake Carter & Band and Hayseed Dixie.

Jake Carter, who is currently making his mark on the dancefloor on RTE’s Dancing with the Stars, will perform with his band for both arena dates. Meanwhile, Hayseed Dixie began one day in 2000 when John Wheeler and Mike Daly drank roughly enough whiskey to float a battleship from the Florida Coast over to Portugal and back and decided to play around in John’s studio.

Now, 17 years and 14 albums later, with global physical sales in excess of half a million and over 1,200 live shows in 31 different countries under their belts, Hayseed Dixie are the undisputed creators of the musical genre, Rockgrass.

Tickets are available from ticketmaster.ie.