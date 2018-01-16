Details revealed about Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan's death

The death of The Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan is not being treated as suspicious, Scotland Yard has said.

A spokeswoman for the Met Police said the case is now being passed on to a coroner.

Yesterday afternoon it emerged that Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan has died 'suddenly'.

The family of the mum-of-three, from Limerick in Ireland, are said to be 'devastated' by her death.

It has been reported that the 46-year-old passed away at the London Hilton hotel.

A band who were set to record a song with Dolores O'Riordan have said they are "heartbroken" the collaboration will not go ahead after the death of the Cranberries singer.

The Cranberries have also said they are "devastated" at the death of their former band member, saying "the world has lost a true artist".

O'Riordan, from Friarstown, Kilmallock, Co Limerick, was renowned for her distinctive singing voice and the Cranberries enjoyed huge success in the 1990s with tracks including Zombie and Linger.