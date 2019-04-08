On top of the world - Thornhill College,Londonderry, winners of the senior section of BBC Northern Ireland School Choir Of The Year, which came live on BBC Radio Ulster from the Ulster Hall, Belfast, with guest judge Carrie Grant (centre). A special TV highlights programme from the event will be shown on BBC One Northern Ireland, Sunday 14 April at 5.30pm

Ebrington Primary School and Thornhill College win BBC Northern Ireland School Choir Of The Year

Thornhill College and Ebrington Primary School, Londonderry have been named as Northern Ireland’s top senior and junior school choirs in the live final of BBC Northern Ireland School Choir Of The Year.

Presented by John Toal and Kerry McLean, the final was broadcast from the Ulster Hall, Belfast, on BBC Radio Ulster, and recorded for a special highlights programme for BBC NI television to be shown on BBC One Northern Ireland, Sunday 14 April at 5.30pm.

Ebrington Primary School, Londonderry, winners of the junior section of BBC Northern Ireland School Choir Of The Year

1. BBC Northern Ireland School Choir of the Year

Ebrington Primary School, Londonderry, winners of the junior section of BBC Northern Ireland School Choir Of The Year
William Cherry Press Eye
Buy a Photo
Ebrington Primary School, Londonderry, winners of the junior section of BBC Northern Ireland School Choir Of The Year

2. BBC Northern Ireland School Choir of the Year

Ebrington Primary School, Londonderry, winners of the junior section of BBC Northern Ireland School Choir Of The Year
William Cherry Press Eye
Buy a Photo
Thornhill College performing during BBC Northern Ireland School Choir of the Year at the Ulster Hall, Belfast

3. BBC Northern Ireland School Choir of the Year

Thornhill College performing during BBC Northern Ireland School Choir of the Year at the Ulster Hall, Belfast
William Cherry Press Eye
Buy a Photo
Dalriada School performing during BBC Northern Ireland School Choir of the Year at the Ulster Hall, Belfast

4. BBC Northern Ireland School Choir of the Year

Dalriada School performing during BBC Northern Ireland School Choir of the Year at the Ulster Hall, Belfast
William Cherry Press Eye
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8