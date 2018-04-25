Electronic festival continues to put Belfast on the map

Now in its fourth year, the AVA Festival in Belfast has not only established itself as Northern Ireland’s largest electronic music festival, but one of the leading festivals of its kind in Europe.

As well as attracting thousands of revellers to the city, over 12 million people are expected to watch AVA online via online music broadcaster Boiler Room.

This year’s two-day festival on June 1 and 2 has expanded greatly to offer a host of free conferences at The MAC, a two-day Festival at S13 (the former B&Q warehouse on the Boucher Road), and bespoke events across Belfast.

AVA creative director, Sarah McBriar, said: “AVA stands for more than Audio Visual Arts – it represents a platform and a community of forward thinking artists, dancers, thinkers who come together to create an event with an atmosphere like no other place in the world.

“When we started AVA four years ago, there was a clear vision, but what it has become is so much more.”

Details of AVA’s extended programme have just been released including a Sunday session with Rush Hour’s Antal, a Thursday warm-up with live performances from R Kitt and Age of Aquarius, plus a film screening of Nils Frahm’s ‘VICTORIA’ for those looking to extend the weekend.

AVA are also proud to add four visual artists to the festival programme with Japanese artist Yoko Seyama, as well as creative studio Guerrilla Shout, Paul Doran and Mark Ervine all showcasing installations across two days of the festival.

