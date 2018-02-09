Elton John announces extra Dublin date added to final tour

Elton John has added a new Dublin date to his farewell shows due to phenomenal demand.

Elton John has announced he is adding an extra date to Dublin’s 3Arena on June 13 as part of his Yellow Brick Road tour.

The singer announced his retirement from live music to spend more time with his family, but not before playing a final 300 shows over the next three years.

“My priorities have changed,” he told guests at a press conference in New York last week. “My priorities are my children, my husband and my family.”

He revealed it had taken two years to plan a special virtual reality film of past concerts along with the tour itself, explaining he wanted to do it in “a classy and elegant way”.

Tickets are on sale now.