Elton John says farewell

Music legend Elton John has announced that he will be making a welcomed return to Belfast as part of his colossal Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

However fans will have to wait until November 2020 for the musical icon to come to the SSE Arena.

“The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will take us to many places that have meant a lot to me over the last fifty years,” said Elton.

“To celebrate some of the incredible moments we’ve shared with my fans over the years will be wonderful. These shows will be very emotional, and a lot of fun.”

Kicking off in the U.S. in September, the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour has already been greeted with a wealth of praise from critics and fans alike. The three-year tour will consist of more than 300 shows across five continents, hitting North America, Europe, Asia, South America and Australasia before reaching its conclusion in 2021.

Tickets for the Belfast show go on sale on November 16 from the SSE Arena Box Office, online at www.ssearenabelfast.com and all usual Ticketmaster outlets.