Emerging stars Rews added to Holywood festival line-up

Fresh from playing the John Peel stage at Glastonbury and rave reviews for début album Pyro, Rews have been added to the packed Harmony Live 18 festival in Holywood.

The Belfast/London duo of Shauna Tohill and Collette Williams will join Reef and Toploader in the festival marquee on Friday June 1.

The alt-pop rock act have been hailed as a female Royal Blood, and the likes of Hot Press and BBC presenters have been queuing up to laud their music.

Belfast born Shauna said they are excited to be hitting the Co Down festival.

She said: “We’ve had such an unbelievable year so far and we are so excited to play Harmony Live in Holywood.

“It’s going to be epic to play alongside the likes of Reef and Toploader. Here’s to a fantastic event.”

The three-day festival, which is set to pack out the Co Down town, will run from June 1-3 at a marquee in the grounds of Holywood Rugby Club.

Previously known as the Holywood Harmony Festival, Harmony Live will see big-name acts take to the stage at the main marquee as well as events across several venues in the town.

Last year the festival welcomed over 15,000 people into the town and organisers are expecting to top that figure this year having doubled the size of their marquee to accommodate their growing list of top named acts.

Festival director Mari Jackson said: “I first saw Rews perform a couple of years ago and they blew me away.

“I’d already heard the lovely homegrown Shauna and knew she was fabulous but once I saw her with the excellent skilled drummer and vocalist Collette, I just thought ‘you’ve landed homey!’.

“These two are a force to be reckoned with and we’re delighted to be hosting them in Holywood - pure, real talent.”

Tickets for The Boomtown Rats, Toploader, Reef and Rews are available from www.wegottickets.com, Garry’s Barber Shop and Homebird in Holywood. You can connect with the festival on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.