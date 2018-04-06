Fall in love with Nashville

The Ulster Orchestra will be putting their own spin on well loved country music hits with their new concert, I Love Nashville, which will be held at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on Wednesday May 2 at 8pm.

The orchestra will be joined by renowned American country singer Mandy Barnett, who will be making her Belfast debut for the country music spectacular.

Mandy, who hails from Tennessee, has been singing from the age of five and her performances are rooted in the classic style of many iconic artists, particularly Patsy Cline.

This is Mandy’s first appearance in Belfast for what promises to be a special night in partnership with the Ulster Orchestra, featuring hits such as Crazy, Ring of Fire and Stand by Your Man.

Ticket prices range from £15-£30 and are on sale now from the Waterfront Hall Box Office, by contacting 028 90 334455 or online at www.waterfront.co.uk. Find out more about the Ulster Orchestra’s upcoming concerts at www.ulsterorchestra.org.uk/events.