Belsonic have revealed that singer~songwriter sensation George Ezra will return to Belfast at Belsonic on June 22, 2019.

Gerorge Ezra is the first act to be confirmed for the Belsonic 2019 line up following his sold out CHSq show earlier this year.

Tickets, priced £32 + Booking Fee, will go on-sale on October 10 at 9am from Ticketmaster Outlets nationwide.