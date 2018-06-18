Game of Thrones star gives Liam Gallagher Belfast gig a thumbs up

Game of Thrones star, Emilia Clarke, gave Liam Gallagher's weekend Belfast concert a big Westeros thumbs-up.

Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO series, told her 17.5 million Instagram followers: "the human embodiment of a Wonderwall. Thank you #liamghallager for the reminder..."

The photo that appeared with the message included other Game of Thrones stars Conleth Hill (Lord Varys) and John Bradley (Samwell Tarley).

Then, on Sunday, Clarke posted a photograph of herself on Instagram with a message that inferred she was saying goodbye to Game of Thrones.

HBO has been filming Game of Thrones all over Northern Ireland since the series began in April 2011.

The eighth and final series of Game of Thrones will be broadcast in 2019.