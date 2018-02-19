George Ezra announces headline Belfast show this summer

George Ezra - one of the biggest selling male artists of the decade - has announced a headline show in Belfast’s CHSq.

English singer-songwriter sensation George Ezra is coming to Belfast with a headline show at CHSq on Friday August 10.

George recently announced his highly anticipated sophomore album ‘Staying At Tamara’s’ due for release on March 23 via Columbia Records in digital, CD and vinyl formats.

Three years after the release of his four times platinum, number one debut album ‘Wanted On Voyage’ George returns with a collection of songs about escapism, dreaming, anxieties and love.

Uninhibited, feel-good new single ‘Paradise’ previews the new album and is available now to stream and download.

Tickets, priced £30 + Booking Fee, go on-sale this Friday (February 23) at 9am from Ticketmaster Outlets nationwide.