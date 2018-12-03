Gerry Cinnamon and The Human League announce Custom House Square gigs

Gerry Cinnamon and The Human League will headline two concerts in Custom House Square (CHSq) next summer.

Having sold out the Ulster Hall, Gerry Cinnamon is pleased to announce his biggest Belfast show to date at Belfast’s CHSq on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

The Human League

With no hype machine, no radio play and no record label backing, Gerry Cinnamon has achieved record breaking success and cemented his status as Scotland’s most successful independent artist.

The Human League return to Belfast with a headline show at CHSq on Friday, August 9, 2019.

Formed in the late 1970s by Sheffield-based computer programmers Ian Craig Marsh and Martyn Ware, Human League evolved into one of the seminal 80s electro pop bands, recording some of the most influential songs of the decade.

Tickets for both shows, priced £27.50 + booking fee, go on sale this Friday (December 7) at 10am from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide.