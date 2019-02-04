Grunge legends Alice in Chains to play Belfast gig

US grunge legends Alice in Chains will perform a headline show at The Telegraph Building in Belfast on Tuesday, May 21.

Over the course of their remarkable career, Alice In Chains has garnered multiple Grammy nominations, sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and amassed a diehard international fan base whose members number in the millions.

Alongside Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden, Alice In Chains was one of the ‘Big Four’ to emerge from the Seattle grunge scene in the 1990s and went on to change the sound of modern rock.

Former lead singer Layne Staley died in 2002. He was replaced in 2006 by William DuVall.

Their new album Rainier Fog was released in August of last year.

Tickets go on sale Friday February 08th @ 9am from www.ticketmaster.ie, www.shine.net and Ticketmaster outlets nationwide.

