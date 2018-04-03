High profile support acts for Picture This at Belsonic

LANY and John Gibbons have been added as special guests to the Belsonic show on Sunday June 17 which will be headlined by Picture This.

Los Angeles-based trio LANY (which stands for Los Angeles New York) were formed in 2014 by three friends: Paul Jason Klein, Leslie Priest and Jake Goss.

They have amassed a huge live fanbase and last year alone played a total of 117 shows across twelve countries, selling over 32,000 tickets.

With over 3.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify, LANY is the most streamed artist of all time through the Spotify Discover feature with ‘ILYSB’ also holding the title of the most streamed song of all time through Spotify Discover.

The band released their self-titled debut album in June 2017.

Dublin-born DJ, John Gibbons is now based in London and is best known for his 2016 single ‘Would I Lie to You’, which remixes the original song by Charles & Eddie.

Gibbons is currently touring in support of current single, ‘P.Y.T.’ (Pretty Young Thing). It utilizes vocals from the Michael Jackson track of the same name, was co-produced alongside Digital Farm Animals (Dua Lipa) and long time collaborator Scimon Tist, with mastering by Mike Marsh (Calvin Harris, Rihanna).

Picture This’s first release ‘Take My Hand’ went viral, generating 2 million-plus Spotify streams and over 1.9 million YouTube views since its release. As the group’s independent self-titled 2016 Picture This EP enchanted audiences, they impressively sold out two dates at 3Arena Dublin and one night at the SSE Arena, Belfast.

Picture This have had a phenomenal rise over the past few years with the release of their self-titled album storming into the charts at Number One, the highest charting entry for a debut artist in 2016.

Already certified platinum, the album has dominated the Top Five album charts since its release. The band have just come off the back of a sold-out UK and Ireland tour – playing music, breaking tunes and celebrating life.

Tickets priced £30 plus booking fee, on sale now from Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.ie