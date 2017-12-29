Irish country star Declan Nerney comes to the Island

Star of the Irish country music scene, Declan Nerney will be kicking off the new year in style when he takes to the stage of the Island Arts Centre in Lisburn,

Declan will be performing in Lisburn on January 12 at 8pm and tickets are on sale now.

Born in Drumlish in County Longford, his music career started at the age of 16 with The Hi–Lows.

His big break came with his autobiographical song ‘The Marquee in Drumlish’.

Declan’s huge following sees him chart on a regular basis in Ireland and the UK and his recordings are sought worldwide. His music also enjoys extensive airplay on stations that feature country and Irish.

For further information, or to book tickets, priced £20, contact the Island Arts Centre box office on 02892 509 254.