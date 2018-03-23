Jake Carter thanks fans ahead of Belfast debut

Pop sensation Jake Carter, who has taken the country by storm since he followed in his brother Nathan’s musical footsteps last year, is bubbling with excitement as he gets ready to make his Belfast debut at the Waterfront Hall’s Studio Theatre later this month,

Jake, who moved to Enniskilen from his native Liverpool only last year, burst onto the music scene, quickly gathering legions of loyal fans.

Music is certainly in the Carter blood, with both of his grandfathers introducing the siblings to Irish music at a tender age. Jake began playing the bodhrán when he was just three, before going on to learn the fiddle, and then the guitar.

“Music was our life,” admitted the singer. “For me, it was always about music.”

At Christmas, Jake branched out into the acting world, taking on the lead in the Aladdin pantomime at the SSE Arena in Belfast. He has also been putting his dancing skills to the test on RTE’s Dancing with the Stars, and has impressed both judges and fans, making it through to the final of the hit TV show.

He hasn’t ruled out a return to the world of acting or dance, but for now his heart is well and truly set on advancing his music career.

His new single will be released next week, and fans can look forward to hearing it, as well as a host of new songs at the show. “The new single is called The Little Things You Do, he revealed. “It was a song that was given to me and I adapted some of the lyrics. Although I prefer to write my own songs, when I heard the song it struck a chord with me.”

Ahead of his Belfast show, Jake would like to say a very special thank you to all of his loyal fans, who have made him a household name,

“I only moved to Ireland a year ago and the support has been phenomenal,” he said. “In such a short period of time we have achieved so much, and we couldn’t do that without the fans.

“I am so thankful to the people who listen to my music and buy tickets, I couldn’t do it without them.”

Jake will take to the stage of the Waterfront Hall Studio Theatre for his Belfast debut on Saturday March 31, and tickets are on sale from the Box Office on 028 90 334455 or online at www.waterfront.co.uk.

He will also be debuting at the Millennium Forum in Londonderry on April 1.