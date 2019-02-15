Jess Glynne announces summer show at Custom House Square

UK sensation Jess Glynne has announced a return to Belfast with a headline show at Custom House Square (CHSQ) on Wednesday August 21, and tickets are on sale now.

I Cry When I Laugh is one of the defining British pop records of its era. It debuted at number one, spawning 12 million worldwide singles sales, 39 weeks on the UK top 10, 2.5billion Spotify streams, a sold out UK arena tour, Brit, MTV: EMA, Ivor Novello, MOBO, Q and Glamour award nominations. Glynne’s second album Always In Between released 2018, also debuted at number one in the UK and saw continued success with the singles I’ll Be There and All I Am.

Tickets for the show, priced £32 plus booking fee, are on sale now from Ticketmaster outlets and online at www.ticketmaster.ie.