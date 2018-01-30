Jools Holland and his Orchestra announce exciting new Belfast show

Following a triumphant performance at the Waterfront last year, Jools Holland will return to Belfast in October with his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra.

Alongside special guest Marc Almond, Jools Holland will return to Belfast on Sunday, October 21.

Joining Jools once again in Dublin are Gilson Lavis, Ruby Turner & Louise Marshall.

As always, Jools continues to dazzle audiences across the UK with his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra and their exuberant live performances.

It comes as Jools’ achievements were formally recognized in June 2003, when he was awarded the OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

The 2004 UK tour kicked off with a star-studded concert at the historic Royal Albert Hall, donating all proceeds to the Teenage Cancer Trust. Later that year, he collaborated with Tom Jones on an album of traditional R&B music. The album, which was recorded at Jools’ Helicon Mountain studio with Laurie Latham, entered the UK Album Charts at Number 5.

2009 saw the collaboration between Jools & his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra with Eddi Reader on tracks for the movie Me & Orson Welles, starring Claire Danes (Romeo & Juliet, Homeland) and Zac Efron (High School Musical, The Lucky One). Available on DVD, it was directed by Richard Linklater (School of Rock, Dazed & Confused).

One of Jools’ personal 2010 highlights was the Sony Radio Academy Silver Award for ‘Best Specialist Music Programme’ presented to his highly-acclaimed and eclectic BBC Radio 2 show.

That year saw an even more prestigious achievement: the Sony Gold award for ‘Music Broadcaster Of The Year’. The show has been running for 17 years; the latest series is currently running every Monday at 11pm.

He also took on the very challenging role of Music Curator for Prince Charles’ September 2010 green initiative START, a festival in the heart of London to raise awareness on all environmental issues. Jools graced the event with a special performance.

Jools also had the privilege of being part of the stellar line-up at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee concert, set against the spectacular backdrop of Buckingham Palace, in June 2012.

Tickets are available from Friday.

For more details go to joolsholland.com/tourdates.htm